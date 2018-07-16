Amazon Prime Day deals: 43% off this Epson Wi-Fi printer

There's an amazing 43 per cent saving to be had on an Epson Wi-Fi printer this Amazon Prime Day, with the price slashed from £299.99 to just £169.99. You don't see this sort of saving every day, and you only have a few hours to cash-in on this bargain. And with Amazon Prime Day deals making the headlines, you'll want to move fast to be in with a chance of picking up deals.

(Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Normally you'd have to fork out £299.99 for Epson's Wi-Fi printer, a machine which saves you money in the long run thanks to EcoTank printers that could reduce your printing costs by 74 per cent on average. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day discount though you can make even more savings.

Perfectly suited to printing everyday documents, photos and business materials, this Epson Wi-Fi printer is capable of producing 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in colour. And with an easy-refill ink tank system you won't have to struggle with ink cartridges again either.

Topped off with Wi-Fi and apps that allow you to print from mobile devices, this 4-in-1 print, copy, scan and fax machine has already gone down a storm with users. And at nearly half price, it's more budget-friendly than ever. Don't miss out, add yours to your basket today.