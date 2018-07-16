Amazon Prime Day deals: get this Canon EOS 2000D and kit lens for less than £300

This DSLR is already great value for money, but this Amazon Prime Day deal sees its price slashed from £469.99 to £299 – saving you £170.99, or 36% off the recommended retail price.

This Canon EOS 2000D DSLR camera also comes with a 18-55 mm lens, making it even better value for money – it's not often that you'll be able to get both lens and camera of this quality for under £300. If you're not a Prime member, sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.

The Canon EOS 2000D DSLR has a 24MP APS-C sensor and full HD recording, in either 30fps and 24fps frame rates. A three-inch LCD screen shows off images and videos with a respectable 921k-dot resolution, and Wi-Fi and NFC mean you can easily connect it to a device running the Canon Camera Connect app.

This camera is excellent for beginners or creatives who want something easy to handle to take pictures of their work, and of course, with Canon, you know you're getting good quality. At this price, it's hard to think of reasons not to buy it...