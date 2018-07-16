Amazon Prime Day deals: save 37% on this Moleskine Smart Note Pad & Pen

If you love digital but can't resist the feel of pen on paper, this Prime Day Moleskine deal is for you, giving you 37 per cent off the price of a Moleskine Smart Writing Set. With its Smart Note Pad and Smart Pen – plus the accompanying app – you'll be able to sketch or take notes and then transfer your work to your phone and tablet. Don't miss this Lightning deal – it's only running until 6.40PM and there's limited stock, so get in while you can! (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

If you prefer sketching, taking notes or doodling in a good old-fashioned notepad, Moleskine's Smart Writing Set can give you the best of both worlds.

Combining a smart notepad and pen with a Moleskine Notes app for iOS and Android, the Smart Writing Set enables you to write or sketch as normal, and then instantly transfer your work to your phone or tablet. The smart pen features an infra-red camera for recording your work and can store up to 1,000 pages of notes in its internal memory, and it'll give you five hours of writing on a single charge so you can take the Smart Writing Set out with you and then copy everything off when you get home.

