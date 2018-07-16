Amazon Prime Day deals: save almost a third on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

You can save almost a third on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 - the best Android tablet to date – with this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal. The online retailer has slashed the price of Samsung’s best table design yet from $549 to just $399.99 – that's a brilliant price. It’s available as long as stocks last, so if a huge 27 per cent saving sounds appealing, you’ll need to move fast. (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Samsung's newest tablet has the likes of the iPad Pro and Surface Pro in its sights – and if you're a fan of the Android ecosystem, it’s a winner. This is the best Android tablet to date, headlined by an HDR-ready screen, four powerful speakers and an upgraded S Pen that’s included in the box (although you’re going to have to pay for the keyboard).

The stylish, all-glass tablet boasts an impressively crisp and vibrant screen and four speakers, making it an excellent portable movie theater. And because it’s HDR-ready, there’s a spectacular, noticeable difference in contrast and colour range in comparison to regular HD.

If you’re looking for a fashionable, future-forward tablet to provide an unparalleled experience for watching video on the go, this is the one for you (thanks to its OLED screen and excellent quad speakers). Throw in its S-Pen stylus, and high-end digital notepad capabilities, and at this price you’re absolutely laughing.