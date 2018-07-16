Amazon Prime Day deals: save almost £400 on this powerful Dell laptop

This unmissable Amazon Prime Deal slashes the price of a Dell XPS laptop by 29 per cent - taking it down from £1,349.99 all the way down to 959.99. That's an amazing discount of £390 on a stunning laptop that was already reasonably priced for its market. At this price stocks aren't going to last forever, so make the most of the Amazon Prime Day deals while they last. (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Normally, if you wanted to pick up Dell's XPS 15.6-inch FHD laptop you'd be expected to fork out £1,349.99. Given that this is a stunning laptop with a top-notch display, going under a thousand pounds is a true bargain that surely won't last for long.

At even better value for money than it already was, the Dell XPS 15 boasts a 4K display with multi-touch capabilities. Pair it with a Dell stylus and you've got a portable sketchbook that can make the most of the 15.6-inch screen with UHD definition. That means a lot of pixels with an unparalleled sharpness for images.

Dell is famed for its cost-effective products that don't compromise on quality, and the XPS 15.6-inch laptop is no exception. And now at an unbeatably low price, they're sure to find plenty of new homes.