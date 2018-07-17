Amazon Prime Day deals: save £50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers

Anyone who wants to create models or play games in VR knows that the kit can be pricey, which is why this Amazon Prime Day deal of £50 off Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers is all the more exciting. The controllers and headset are reduced from £399 to £349, saving you 13%. While this might not be the biggest saving on offer at Amazon Prime Day, it's still an excellent deal.

If you're not a Prime member, you can sign-up for a free 30-day trial to make the most of all today's deals.

If you ever feel you want to escape the current world, the Oculus Rift headset and controllers can take you there. This bundle comes with the headset, two controllers and six games (including Robo Recall and Dead and Buried). It's designed for the PC, and 3D artists can also use it to craft their own creations within 3D space.

This technology does not come cheap, so a saving of £50 is well worth having. This offer lasts until the end of Prime Day (midnight on 17 July), so get it now.