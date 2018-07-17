Amazon Prime Day deals: This Sony A7 camera and lens kit is ridiculously cheap

This Amazon Prime Day deal went live yesterday and it's still the best we've seen so far - and one that many creatives have already bagged. However, time is now running out for you to get your hands on Sony's excellent A7 full-frame camera and 28-70mm lens kit for just £719, down from £1,549. That's insanely cheap for a full-frame kit – Amazon has knocked more than half off the price for Prime Day, which is more than we saw the A7 reduced by on Black Friday. (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)
The Sony Alpha A7 (also known as the Sony ILCE7KB) was the company’s first foray into the world of full-frame photography. Inside its compact body the A7 boasts a 24MP sensor that's capable of capturing Full HD videos to 60p.
A tilting LCD and high-resolution electronic viewfinder help you compose images and videos with precision, while Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF are also on the specs list – as is Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. And as you’d expect, image quality is fantastic.
The A7 represents a fantastic (and now ridiculously affordable) entry-point into full-frame photography for anyone who’s been thinking about stepping up to the next level.
