Prime Day monitor deals: Get cheap Dell, Samsung and BenQ monitors now

We've put together the very best Prime Day monitor deals. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight so if you're looking for a shiny new screen, now is the time to buy.

Here you'll find all types of monitors at all types of price points, so no matter if you're looking for a 4K monitor, HD monitor, or something a little bit more spec-laden, we've got you covered.

Remember: some of the deals on this page are extremely short lived, and will be over quickly. We've made it clear exactly when each deal ends, but we advise if you know what you want, and you see it here, snap it up quick before stocks run out.

If you're not a Prime member, sign-up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these great Prime Day monitor deals. And if you want some more options, check out our main Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals or our Apple Prime Day hubs, which are being continuously updated.

The best Prime Day monitor deals (US)

Samsung curved 32-inch: $249 $219 at Amazon

Save $30: This 32-inch curved monitor from Samsung is perfect if you're looking for a more immersive experience with your new monitor. With its 1080p resolution, it's beautiful to behold, and even more of a bargain right now.

View Deal

BenQ 27-inch: $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $150: There's a very tempting $150 off this top 4K monitor, which has customisable colour performance and excellent image quality. With its 2W stereo speakers, it sounds good, too. Overall, this is one to snap up quickly. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (PT) 14 October

View Deal

LG 24-inch: $349.99 | $298.56 at Amazon

Save $51: This 4K UHD 2160p resolution monitor has a super-stylish curved monitor base, and a nice $51 off right now. Ideal for a primary or secondary office screen.

View Deal

Samsung 27-inch: $219.99 | $169.99 at Amazon

Save $50: This curved LED monitor has a FHD 1080p resolution and HDMI interface. And with its rapid 4 millisecond response time, it offers a really clear picture during fast moving scenes.



View Deal

Acer 31.5-inch: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $80: This widescreen ultra HD monitor has gorgeous detail and world-class sound. Its 10-bits colour depth and super sharpness tech make for ultra-crisp images, and there's $80 off for Prime members right now. DEAL ENDS 23.59pm (PT) 14 October

View Deal

Samsung 34-inch: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200: This a hefty saving of $200 on this top-quality ultrawide curved gaming monitor from Samsung. This model has a 100hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 3 support and QLED technology. We bet it'd look good in your living room, too.

View Deal

The best monitor deals from other retailers (US)

Dell 24-inch: $319.99 | $239.99 at Dell

Save $80: This LED edgelight monitor has 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz resolution, anti-glare coating and features two USB 3.0 ports and two side USB 2.0 ports. And all for a massive $80 off the asking price – that's a 25% reduction.

View Deal

Dell 27-inch: $239.99 | $179.99 at Dell

Save $60: If you want something a little bigger, and even cheaper, than the 24-inch, this 27-inch monitor is for you. With LED backlight technology, and anti-glare coating, it comes with VGA and HDMI 1.4 connectivity.

View Deal

ACER 32-inch: $299.99 $229.99 at Tiger Direct

Save $70: This gorgeous curved monitor has support for up to 16.7 million colours and a 2560 x 1440 resolution, guaranteeing a crisp, sharp picture. It's currently on offer at Tiger Direct for a tempting 23% off, making it one not to miss.

View Deal

The best Prime Day monitor deals (UK)

Dell 21.5-inch: £93 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £23: Proving that decent monitors don't have to break the bank, this Dell 21.5-inch has a decent 1080p resolution and 12ms response time. And at this price, you might even be able to afford more than one. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (BST) 14 October

View Deal

Samsung 27-inch | £179 £165 at Amazon

Save £15: This curved gaming monitor is truly immersive at 27-inches, and comes with a lovely QHD Wide 1440p resolution. Together with the LED display, this will bring you rich vibrant colours, and pin-sharp imagery, whether films or games. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Acer Predator 27-inch | £699.99 £480 at Amazon

Save £219: This 5K UHD, 2160p Ultra Wide monitor has a massive £210 cut of the asking price. With its LED display, and 144 Hz refresh rate, this is a super responsive, highly detailed monitor, and comes in a dead-cool red and black finish. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

ASUS 35-inch | £2499 £2269 at Amazon

Save £163: This stunning, ASUS ROG Swift monitor comes with QHD Ultra Wide 1440p resolution, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 hardware interface. It's a great ultra wide monitor with a very decent £163 discount. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)



View Deal

Samsung 49-inch: £849.99 £619.99 at Amazon

Save £230: If you want to go ultra- ultrawide, then this 49-inch Samsung LED monitor could be the answer. It has a super-speedy refresh rate of 144hz, and 32:9 aspect ratio – equivalent to two 16:9 monitors side by side. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (BST) 14 October

View Deal

Here are some more cracking deals for you, no matter where you are located in the world...

Related articles: