Apple AirPods sale: Amazing deal cuts AirPods Pro price to all-time low

It's rare to come across decent discounts on Apple products, which is why we were super-excited today to see these top Apple AirPods deals. In the US, right now you can save $30 off Apple AirPods Pro over at Verizon, and if you're in the UK, Amazon has also shaved £20 off the popular Apple headphones.

These great deals take the Apple AirPods Pro price tag to an all-time low, so you'll need to be quick if you're interested. We've also found a great saving on the equally brilliant 2nd Gen Apple AirPods too, with a whopping £40 off at Amazon – taking the price down to just £159.

The Apple AirPods Pro are the most recent, high-end of all the Apple AirPods, with an in-ear design that comfortably fits all, cancels noise and produces quality sound on the go. They come complete with a solid 4.5 hours listening time, with a quick 20 minute-charge giving you three hours playback. And with the AirPods Pro's sweat/ water resistance, these are great earbuds to use when you're down the gym, off for a run, or just for when you want to hear your favourite music when you're out and about.

Browse AirPods at Apple.com

The best Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods deals in the US

AirPods Pro and charging Case | $249.99 | $219.99 at Verizon

Save $30: This is the biggest saving that we've seen yet on the top-end Apple AirPods Pro, the noise-cancelling, water resistant earbuds. They come with charging case and also boast adaptive EQ for an immersive sound.

View Deal

AirPods + Wireless Charging Case | $199 | $169 at Amazon

Save £30: Not only do you get the great Apple AirPods, but you also get the wireless charging case with this deal, which can cost up to $80 by themselves! A great bargain on a great bundle. View Deal

The best Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods Pro + Charging Case | £249 | £229 at Amazon

Save £20: For everyone in the UK, this is currently the best we've seen Apple's top-end earbuds go on sale for – and with a £20 off the usual price, we think they're a great deal to snap up while stocks last.



Apple AirPods + Wireless Charging Case | £199 | £159 at Amazon

Save £40: As well as super-fast wireless connection, you get the wireless charging case with this deal, meaning that you truly can take you music listening on the move with you. And with a whopping £40 off, this is the biggest saving we've seen on this bundle.View Deal

Not in the UK or the US? No worries. Our clever price comparison tool collects the best deals from around the world...

Related articles: