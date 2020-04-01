Apple iPad sale: Cheap iPad deal is selling FAST

News just in! A super-rare discount has been spotted on the newest, shiniest model of the Apple iPad, which will save you a whopping $80 off the usual retail price. The 10.2-inch, 128GB model iPad, which would normally set you back $429, now costs just $349. Bargain.

With so much time for creative projects and entertainment, having the best kit could up your stay-at-home game, making you more creative and enabling some stellar output (or least provide a fun distraction). And this 2019 iPad model certainly fulfils top kit criteria, boasting Apple's A10 Fusion chip, its 10-hour battery life, 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera and stereo speakers. Plus, its full support for Apple Pencil will pair well with any one of the best iPad Pro apps for designers. Don't have one? Here are all the best Apple Pencil deals.

If all that wasn't enough, this deal also comes with a year of free Apple TV and free shipping. There's nothing to say how long this offer will last, but at these prices we don't expect stocks to last long so grab one while you can.

