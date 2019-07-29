Apple MacBook Pro 2019 prices fall to an all-time low

If you're in the market for Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro, there are currently plenty of amazing deals to be had. This includes all-time low prices on the 2019 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which has seen its price slashed to just $1,099.99 for students. This is a dramatic saving of $200. And if you're not a student, there are still some hefty discounts to enjoy.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro isn't the only model on offer either. There are discounts on 15-inch models too, with up to $250 to be saved on selected models. However the 13-inch model, with its quad-core Intel processor, colourful Retina display, and contextual Touch Bar controls, is a total bargain at a little over a grand.

If these devices aren't quite what you're looking for, head on over to our roundup of the best MacBook and MacBook Pro deals for even more bargains.

In the meantime, check out these rock-bottom prices on 2019 Apple MacBook Pro models.

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 deals

13" Apple MacBook Pro 2019: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 (for students) @ Best Buy

Save $200: Students, and parents of students, can save $200 on this powerful device, which comes with 1.4GHz processor and 8GB RAM. And if you're not a student, there's still $100 to be saved when you order now.

13" Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2019, silver) 2019: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 @ B&H Photo

Save $100: Best Buy isn't the only place to pick up this 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro discount. B&H Photo is currently the offering the same versatile laptop as Best Buy for a similar price.

13" Apple MacBook Pro (latest model, Space Grey) 2019: £1,299 £1,199.91 @ Amazon

Save £99.09: Never one to be outdone on deals, Amazon has got involved with this discount that snips nearly £100 off the price of the same 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro.

13" Apple MacBook Pro (latest model, Space Grey, 2.4GHz processor) 2019: £1,949 £1,819 @ Amazon

Save £130: After something a little more powerful? Check out this 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro that comes with a 2.4GHz quad-core processor and 8GB RAM.

15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 deals

15" Apple MacBook Pro 2019: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 (for students) @ Best Buy

Save $350: Just like it's offer on 13-inch models, Best Buy is offering students a generous saving on this 2.6GHz device. And if you're not a student, there's still $250 to save.

15" Apple MacBook Pro (Mid-2019, Space Grey): $2,799 $2,549 @ B&H Photo

Save $250: This device, with 2.3GHz processor, 16GB RAM, and True Tone display technology, is ideal graphic designers. And with $250 slashed off the regular price, it's a bargain.

15" Apple MacBook Pro (latest model, Space Grey) 2019: £2,699 £2,549 @ Amazon

Save £150: This beefy 2.3GHz Apple MacBook Pro 2019 with 16GB RAM is currently available for less over on Amazon, just make sure you add it to your basket while stocks last.

After yet more Apple MacBook Pro deals? Check out our latest listings, below.

