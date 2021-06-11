Get 3 months of Audible for 99p with this stunning early Prime Day deal

With Prime Day coming soon, you're likely to be considering the physical items you can get for a bargain. But have you considered feeding your mind with a cut price subscription to Audible? Now's the time to try out the audio book subscription service, as Amazon is running a brilliant trio of deals – including a 2-for-1 offer across a range of audio books (for members).

Even better, if you're in the UK, you can get Audible for just 99p for a three-month subscription. Usually coming in at £7.99 a month, this deal gets you 95 per cent off the usual price if you're a Prime member!

And those in the US can join in the discounted listening fun, too. Amazon is offering 4 months of a Premium Plus membership with 53 per cent off – bringing it down from $14.95 to just $6.95 a month (Prime members only).

These deals are the perfect way to try out the subscription, which you can cancel at any time with no charge. If you do cancel, you will lose access to your library of books, but they will all be waiting for you if and when you decide to rejoin.

For more excellent discounts on Prime Day (on the 21-22 June), be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day and Apple Amazon Prime Day deals posts. And to make sure you actually save money, see our how to avoid a Prime Day fail guide, full of tips and tricks to get the most out of the event.

Audible Premium Plus: $14.95 $6.95 a month at Audible.com Save 53%: Get your first four months of Premium Plus for less than half price if you're a Prime member already. What's Premium Plus? Well, it's the upper level of Audible (US-only), meaning you get a free audiobook every month in addition to the mass of free content available on the platform. View Deal

Audible membership: £23.99 99p at Audible.co.uk

Save £23: If you're a Prime member who hasn't got Audible yet, you can save a whopping 95 per cent on three months of a subscription. You'll be able to access the massive library of books, one credit per month and a bunch of different discounts (including the current 2-for-1 deal). View Deal

Audible: 2-for-1 audio books for members

Enjoy two books for the price of one (or two books for one credit) at the Audible store right now. Audible members are eligible to stock up on audio books so just head to your account and add books in multiples of two to get half off (or spend half the amount of credits).View Deal

These Audible deals are only available for Prime members right now. Luckily, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial for Prime right here (and below), which will qualify you for these deals, and all the others coming up on Prime Day (21-22 June).

Read more: