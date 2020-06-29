Automate your Adobe InDesign workflow with this power bundle

You've got a vast portfolio that you've spent countless hours designing and organising using InDesign. But what if you could cut that processing time in half? The Zevrix Workflow App Bundle For Adobe InDesign brings you valuable solutions for getting the most out of your time and improving your design workflow. Read on to learn how.

Need some inspiration? If you'd like to learn more about InDesign, see our pick of the best InDesign tutorials, and for design portfolio inspiration check out these brilliant portfolio examples.

01. Reduce link size, convert image colours, formats, and more

You'll start your journey with LinkOptimizer; the automatic workflow solution created explicitly for InDesign. Rated 4.7/5 stars on MacUpdate, this powerful tool will work with Adobe Photoshop to automatically resize images to fit appropriately into your InDesign documents. You'll be able to run those actions every time you open Photoshop, saving you time in merging all your creative content and keeping it colour perfect with the original format intact.

02. Automate printing and exporting

With Output Factory, you'll have the luxury of outputting one or multiple InDesign documents with just a few clicks. Create workflows for hi-res or lo-res files and batch prints, create variable names, combine layers as separate files, and more. It's a great tool to have to simplify your printing and exporting and automate InDesign documents while simultaneously working on other programs – raising your productivity rate to a whole new level.

03. Offload document packaging to a central system

A processing file solution, Package Central, assists you in automatically watching hot folders linked to the workflow system you have created. Think of it as a personal assistant that offloads the work from InDesign for everything packaging related. It will even send automatic email notifications while files are processing, making sure to keep all your data streamlined, organised, and up to date.

04. Your one-stop document preparation and delivery solution

Finally, there's InPreflight Pro. This powerful problem-solving software assists in checking, collecting, and shipping InDesign documents from start to finish. Making your life as simple as possible, it creates preflight presets for your various types of document types and checks document's fonts, colours, and links for lookbooks, brochures, magazines, and so on. InPreflight even lets you print graphic preflight reports and save them as PDFs – allowing for an all-in-one post-design solution to analyse, archive, and send reports.

Normally sold at a combined rate of up to $700, all four programs are now only $49 – that's 92 per cent off. Start streamlining your workflow routine while using InDesign and put more energy into producing stunning albums, newsletter layouts, or your portfolio itself.

Prices subject to change.

Read more: