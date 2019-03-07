Become a videographer with this masterclass

Why limit yourself to still photography? If you're a talented photographer, you'll likely also excel at videography. Use Your Photography Skills to Master Videography with Jessica Dimmock aims to prove just that, teaching photographers how to hone their videographer skills. And though this course typically retails for $99, it's currently available for almost 80 per cent off, at just $19.99.

As a photographer, you're already used to telling visual stories, so why not step it up a notch and move to shooting short films? As long as you have a digital SLR, you're ready to go.

You'll learn to storyboard and create a strong narrative from behind the camera, while also conquering the technical side – like how to properly capture sound and voiceover while on a shoot. There's also vital information packed in about how to properly shoot for an editor, and think with the final edit in mind.

Use Your Photography Skills to Master Videography with Jessica Dimmock spans 37 lectures and clock in at 10 hours of content, and can transform you into a talented videographer for just $19.99.

