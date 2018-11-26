The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in 2018

Amazon typically leads the way when it comes to best Cyber Monday deals, and this year is no different. The online retail giant has been sharing discounts since early November, and today there are some great Amazon Cyber Monday deals for you. There are a whole load of deals on offer, but we’re here to help. In this post you'll find our pick of the very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

To make the most of these offers, we’d recommend signing up for Amazon Prime, if you’re not a member already. This gives you access to Amazon's Lightning deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else. If you don't want to commit to Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial – just make sure you cancel the trial before the 30-day limit. Scroll down for our pick of the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals.

US: Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones: $299.95 $109.99

Save $190: Amazon has knocked a massive 63% off these wired, around-ear headphones from Bose. These noise-cancelling headphones are designed for use with Apple devices, and are less than half price. One of the very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've seen.View Deal

Acer R240HY 23.8" widescreen monitor: $179 $99

45% off: This HD widescreen monitor from Acer has been knocked down by over $80. It's a Cyber Monday Deal of the Day, so the clock is ticking if you want to claim this offer. It's extremely well-reviewed on Amazon, so well worth a look.

Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 laptop: $899.99 $679.99

Save $220: Get nearly a quarter off this 2-in-1 laptop from Acer in this incredible Amazon Cyber Monday Deal of the Day. This model has a 13.3" full-HD touch screen, 8th-gen Intel Core i7, and 256GB SSD. It also has Alexa built-in.

Samsung Galaxy S9: $519 (was $719.99)

Save $200: Got your eye on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone? You can save a massive $200 with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal, right now.

Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (was $39.99)

Save $15: Turn any screen into a Smart TV with this super-affordable streaming stick. This sweet Amazon Cyber Monday deal makes it even more tempting. Or, if you want two (Christmas gift, anyone?) you can pick them both up for just $39.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $34 (was $49)

Save $15: Start streaming 4K media with this powerful 4K streaming stick, and save $15 in the process. A new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimised for 4K Ultra HD streaming, and you'll get more storage for apps and games than any other 4K streaming media stick.



UK: Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch): £1639.56 (was £1999)

Save £360: Amazon has cut the cost of the 13-inch Surface Book 2 by 18% in this great Cyber Monday deal. It comes specced with Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD – take a look at this deal now.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch): £2129 (was £2499)

Save £370: Need a bigger hard drive? Amazon has also slashed the price of the 512 GB SSD version of the 13-inch Surface Book 2, this time by an impressive 15%. It comes with Intel i7 processor and 8GB RAM. View Deal

How to get the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Aside from bookmarking this page, if you’re serious about bagging a bargain this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. One of the key benefits is that you'll get access to Amazon's Lightening deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else, giving you a better chance of success.

Lightning Deals are time-sensitive promotions that last until the deal expires or the available stock runs out. Amazon launched extra Lightning Deals every day leading up to and over the Black Friday weekend last year – the best ones can start and end in minutes, so those extra 30 minutes are often invaluable.

Prime membership will set you back $12.99/£7.99 per month ($6.49 if you're a student) or $119/£79 annually. But if you're not a Prime subscriber already and don't want to commit, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and you'll be eligible for Lightening deals (as well as all the other Prime benefits). You can then cancel any time within that 30 days with no strings attached. Just don’t sign up yet – wait until 1st November.

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial

11 of the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year

To give you an idea of the sort of discounts we’re expecting this year, here’s a selection of some of the best savings we saw last year – and the good news is we saw similar price cuts over Prime Day this summer.

While we can’t promise that we’ll see these deals again, this information should help you make a better judgement call now as to whether a deal is worth grabbing.

Microsoft Surface Book – $1547 (was $2699)

Save $1151: When the Surface Book 2 came out last summer, Amazon slashed the cost of Microsoft’s first-ever 2-in-1 laptop. There were a few different specced models in the Amazon Black Friday sale: this was one of the beefier versions, and the price was cut by over $1,000, bringing it down to just over $1,500.

Apple MacBook Pro: £2039.99 (was £2349)

Save £309: This Amazon Black Friday deal shaved just over £300 off the new MacBook Pro with touch bar. Under the hood was an Intel Core i7 processor with 256GB storage and 16GB memory, plus a Radeon PRO 555 graphics card.

Apple iMac, Retina 4K display: £1149 (was £1449)

Save £300 - We spotted this deal at Amazon on Apple's 21-inch all-in-one iMac with Intel Core i5 3.4GHz processor. That’s a solid saving for creatives but it was popular so you had to move quickly to get it.

Wacom Intuos Pro: $299.95 (normally $349.95)

Save $50 – Amazon dropped the price of this medium Wacom Intuos Pro graphics tablet to $299.95. Pegged as Wacom’s finest creative pen tablet to date, prices didn’t drop much more than this over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period last year.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 13" – £764.99 (usually £899.99)

Save £135: We spotted the smaller 13-inch Cintiq Pro graphics tablet on sale lsat year. It came with a 3-month Creative Cloud subscription thrown in, making it a deal worth having if you were happy with the smaller drawing area.

Philips BDM4037UW 4K monitor: $767.43 (usually $999.99)

Save $232.56: This massive 40-inch curved monitor boasts 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, making it perfect for both desktop and TV duties. You could save a sweet 23% with this Amazon Black Friday deal last year.

Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR camera kit – $1299 (usually $1799)

Save $500: Amazon slashed the cost of Canon’s 24MP EOS 80D to a very respectable $1,299. The camera body came with an EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 image stabilisation USM lens.

Nikon D3400 + lens kit – £389.99 (was £489.99)

Save £100: You could get the Nikon D3400 and AF-P 18-55VR lens from Amazon for a cool £100 cheaper than usual over Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. It was our best cheap DSLR camera of 2017 – and with the extra price cut, a fantastic bargain.

GoPro Hero5 – £338.99 (usually £494.97)

Save £154: GoPro's Hero5 is an extremely powerful action camera offering smooth 4K video, a user-friendly touchscreen interface and voice activation. Amazon has knocked down the price today, so you can pick it up – along with a rechargeable battery and three-way arm – for just £338.99.

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (unlocked) – $574.99 (usually $724.99)

Save: $150: The Samsung Galaxy S8 was one of the most impressive phones of 2017 – we ranked it the best smartphone for designers last year. This was a great Amazon Black Friday deal for anyone in the market for a new handset.

Sony XB950N1 noise cancelling headphones – $123 (usually $126.99)

Save $126: These wireless Sony headphones boast noise cancelling and extra bass, and were knocked down in price by over 50 per cent.

Price tracker

Looking for something specific? Here are the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices on our favourite gear for designers, illustrators and artists...

Stay with Creative Bloq to get the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2018

We’ll be working around the clock to curate all the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for designers, artists and creatives on this page. We don’t know how good this year’s discounts will be - but we can tell you that our expects will be picking through all Amazon’s offerings and posting only the best-value deals here. So bookmark this page and check back in November.

