Get up to 50% off graphics cards this Prime Day with these stunning deals

Graphics card deals are thin on the ground this Amazon Prime Day since cards remain in such short supply due to a serious chip shortage, but we've scoured the net to find the best savings available right now.

Many of the best deals aren't on Amazon, but elsewhere. The best deal we've seen in the US is this Yeston GTX1050Ti 4G graphics card half price at just $321.99 at Walmart

For UK buyers, the best saving at the moment a £35 reduction on this AMD HD7670, now £178.29 at Amazon itself.

If you're unsure about what graphics card is right for you, be sure to check out our best graphics cards post, and for more deals see our Amazon Prime Day deals post.

Best graphic card deals: US

Yeston GTX1050Ti-4G D5 TD: $643.98 $321.99 at Walmart

Save $321.99: It's not often you find a saving like this on a graphics card at the moment. Walmart has 50% off this 128bit Yeston card with 4GB memory and a 7008MHz memory clock for smooth gaming.



NEC FirePro W5000: $669.00 $644.49 at Adorama

Save $24.51: With so few graphics cards around, even a saving of a few dollars on a mid-range option isn't to be sniffed at. This is mid-range workstation graphics card with enough performance for smooth interaction and rendering of 3D models.



AMD ATI Radeon HD 7450 2GB: $99.00 $52.99 at Walmart

Save $47.00: If you don't need massive performance but want a jump up from your current CPU's graphics card for a cheap price, this AMD card with 2GB memory might do the job.



Best graphic card deals: UK

AMD HD7670: £213.95 $178.29 at Amazon

Save £35.66: Small and lightweight, this 128-bit DDR5 graphics card has a 650 MHz core frequency for smooth performance. It has a 1GB video memory capacity and a lower working temperature.View Deal

