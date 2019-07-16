No need to monitor prices: here's the best monitor deals on Prime Day

It's day two of the 2019 Amazon Prime Day event and the best Prime Day deals are quickly being snapped up. If you're after a monitor, you've come to the right place. We've got all the best monitor deals right here. We've got deals on ultra-wide monitors, such as the Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN 49" for just £809.19 (that's £190 off) through to smaller, cheaper monitors such as the HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor for just under $100.

Scroll down for our pick of the best bargains on Prime Day monitors, though hurry, as most of these deals end at midnight tonight. If you're not sure what you're looking for find out more about ultra-wide monitors with our guide to the best ultra-wide monitors, or see our best monitors post.

To qualify for the Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member (sign up here), although not all of our deals are from Amazon, so there really is something for everyone here.

Best monitor deals on Amazon Prime Day (US)

HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor: Was $139.99 now $99.99 @Amazon

Save $40: This is a massive bargain: you can now get this quality 23.8-inch HP monitor with tilt and height adjustment features and built-in speakers for less than $100. Don't miss out!



Sceptre E275W-1920 27-inch Wide Screen LED Monitor: Was $199.99 now $109.99 @Walmart

Save $90: This 27-inch LED monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and comes with built-in two-watt speakers. And at $90 off, it's a deal to snap up. VGA and HDMI ports included.



Dell S2419HGF 24-inch free sync HD gaming monitor: Was $299 now $159.99 @Walmart

Save $139.01: This is a whopping discount on a sweet monitor that was made for gamers, but is perfect for creatives. It has 1920 x 1080 resolution, 1ms response time and striking visuals.



Best monitor deals on Amazon Prime Day (UK)

Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN 49" Curved 1ms Ultra Wide: Was £999.99 now £809.19 @Amazon

Save £190.80: There's no better way to immerse yourself in creative tasks than with Samsung's ultrawide monitor. This model has 3840 x 1080 resolution and 1ms response time.



Samsung LC27JG50QQUXEN 27-Inch WQHD Monitor: Was £309.99 now £199.99 @Amazon

Save 35%: This 27-inch Samsung WQHD model has 1.7 times the pixel density of normal HD (2560 x 1440), a 144Hz refresh rate and is slightly curved for your comfort. Save £110 today.



Samsung C27F398 27" Curved LED Monitor: Was £179.99 now £124.99 @Amazon

Save 31%: This 27-inch curved monitor from Samsung has a 1800R screen to reduce eye strain and an advanced VA panel for minimum light leakage. And there's a tempting £55 off.



Samsung S32R750 32" The Space UHD 4K monitor: Was £439 now £299.99 @Amazon

Save £140: With a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution, this Samsung monitor provides quality visuals and saves space by slotting onto the side of your desk. And at just under £300, it's a bargain.



