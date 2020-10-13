The 5 hottest Prime Day phone deals available now

If you're looking for a smartphone bargain this Amazon Prime Day, we've got good news for you. So far in the UK, we've identified some awesome savings, including this Huawei P40 Lite E for just £114.99 or the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (2020) that's dropped from £579 to £434.

If you're in the States, right now the best deal is this OnePlus 8 Pro that cuts $100 off the price at $899.99

The best Prime Day phone deal: US

OnePlus 8 Pro | $999 | $899.99 at Amazon

Save $99.01: Get a massive $100 off this OnePlus 8 Pro, unblocked 5G phone. It comes in ultramarine blue, and spots 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a beautiful 120Hz fluid display (not to mention the quad camera!) View Deal

The best Prime Day phone deals: UK

Huawei P40 Lite E | £179.99 | £114.99 at Amazon

Save 36%: This model is the midnight black, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, 6.39-inch display phone that comes with a 48MP AI triple camera. It's a fast, beautiful phone that has a great battery life to boot, and in this deal, you save £65.

DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (2020) | £579 | £434 at Amazon

Save £145: This is a massive saving on the ever-popular Galaxy S10 in Prism Black finish. Offering 128GB storage, it also boasts an impressive battery life, excellent 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel, 20:9 AMOLED display. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro | £799 | £649 at Amazon

Save £150: This leading phone offers 5G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and a quad camera and in-built Alexa. It's super fast, and its 6.78-inch screen is gorgeous to look at. With its 2-year warranty, there's no reason not to try this out, especially with £150 off! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite | £529 | £499.97 at Amazon

Save £29: For Prime Day only, you'll be able to make a huge saving of £160 off this fantastic 6.7 Inch sim free smartphone. Coming with a S Pen, it has the biggest Galaxy battery to date, and boasts a cracking 32MP front camera, and 6GB memory storage capacity. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Here are some more cracking deals for you, no matter where you are located in the world...

