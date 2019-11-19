Black Friday Apple AirPods deals are the best you'll find

Apple AirPods are an accessory that many Apple lovers would love to get their hands on, but they're not exactly cheap. Today, however, retailers Amazon and Walmart are making them all the more affordable with some early Black Friday deals, which see them reduced to the lowest price we've ever seen.

In the US, Walmart his offering standard 2019 AirPods for just $139, knocking $30 off the original price. AirPods with the wireless charging case offer an even bigger saving, reduced from $199 to $164.99. In the UK, Amazon is also offering the lowest prices in the land, with AirPods in the standard charging case just £129, and £169 with the wireless charging case.



We probably don't need to tell you discounts on Apple AirPods are rare, so if you want to get hold of these top Apple accessories, you need to snap these deals up now. And if you're looking for more tech to compliment your new Apple headphones, be sure to check out our best Apple Black Friday deals post too.

US Apple AirPod deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: Was $159 now $139 at Walmart

Save $20: Get Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today. These super-hot headphones come with the standard charge case at a price that is hard to resist.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: Was $199 now $164.99 at Walmart

Save $35: When it comes to Apple AirPods deals, this is a brilliant and rare find. In fact, it's so rare to see such a discount, it's worth getting a move on if you don't want to miss out. These bad boys will fly off the shelves.

View Deal

UK Apple AirPod deals

Apple AirPods 2019 with standard charging case: Was £159 now £129 on Amazon

Save £30: Amazon is offering the latest Apple AirPods at an impressive price. This offer includes a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time.



View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: Was £199 now £169 on Amazon

Save £30: Amazon is offering the latest Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case at a price that's hard to beat. Get yourself a pair and be the envy of your friends.

View Deal

Read more: