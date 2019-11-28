Rare Black Friday Copic marker deal just got EVEN better

Black Friday is well underway now, even though the official date is still a couple of days away. And we've just spotted one of our favourite ever art supplies has had a whopping reduction courtesy of Amazon. This set of 72 Copic markers (Set B) is down from £397 to just £301. That's almost £100 off the entire set! And there's even bigger savings on Set A – which is down from £439 to £313 at Amazon.

Copic markers are stationery like you've never seen it before. They give you complete control to help you create your next stunning illustration. They're refillable, and have replaceable nibs, meaning that you never need to buy a Copic marker more than once. This set of 72 has dual nibs – one medium broad and one super brush – and will last a lifetime. It's one of Amazon's Lightning Deals, meaning there are only 12 hours to snap it up. So get it while you can!

For more fantastic deals, see our dedicated Black Friday deals hub, or our hot iPad offers in our iPad Black Friday deals post.

Copic Sketch 72 piece Set B: £397 £301.90 at Amazon

Save £95: There's a massive 24% off this sought-after set of Copic markers at Amazon, available until 11.40pm tonight! Act quickly if you want to snap up these gorgeous pens.

DEAL EXPIRES: 11.40pm GMT 28 November

Copic Sketch 72 piece Set A: £439.90 £313.94 at Amazon

Save £125: Save almost 30% on this set of Copic markers at Amazon, available until 11.25pm tonight! They also come with their own special case.

DEAL EXPIRES: 11.25pm GMT 28 November

