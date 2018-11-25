Cyber Monday deal: save up to 20% on external hard drives

We've found some fantastic early Cyber Monday deals on external hard drives. The Black Friday weekend has seen the price of some of the best external hard drives come crashing down, meaning that you can pick up more digital room for less.
A lot of theses deals are on Amazon – so if they're of interest, it's worth thinking about signing up for a free Amazon Prime membership trial because Prime members get to access to Lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else.
Scroll down to see the best external hard drive deals we've found so far. We're not sure how long stock or the deal will last, so if one of them looks, we'd recommend snapping it up.
WD 3 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0:
£96.97 £71.99
Save 26%: Built for reliability, this shock tolerant external hard drive is more than capable of keeping your assets safe and sound. Suitable for both Windows and Mac OS X.
WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra - Black, Diskless:
£143.99 £109.99
Save £34: Organise all of your media with this external hard drive's centralised network storage. Complete with multiple backup options, there's no risk of losing work with this external hard drive.
WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra - Black, 16TB:
£721.99 £593.99
Save 18%: Save your content securely and access it anywhere with this external hard drive's internet connection via the My Cloud mobile app.
WD My Cloud EX4100 Expert Series 16 TB NAS - Black:
£1210 £749.99
Save 38%: Robust, internet enabled and boasting 114 MB/s transfer speeds, this is the external hard drive to get if you need fast streaming on the move.
