Black Friday deals: Save up to 50% on SanDisk memory cards

Few things are more frustrating for creatives than when their phone, device or camera runs out of memory. The last thing you want is to stop working just because your equipment can't keep up with the pace, but thanks to these SanDisk memory cards you'll have plenty of digital room to spare.

And now that it's Black Friday, you can pick up more memory for less. That's because Amazon has been slashing the prices of a range of SanDisk memory cards, with the biggest reductions pushing 50%! At these prices stocks are sure to vanish fast, so don't hang around - if it's the right product at the right price, buy it!

Below we've rounded up the biggest memory card discounts that have caught our eye. Remember, throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime members can access deals like these as soon as they're available, however non-members have to wait 30 minutes before they can cash in. To be sure you don't miss out, sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and grab the discounts as soon as they go live.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card: £35.02 £14.99

Save: £20.03: Boasting 100MB/s transfer speeds, this SanDisk memory card won't let you down. With A1 performance class it also loads apps faster and is compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC Memory Card: £8.46 £5.99

Save: £2.47: Popular with photographers and gamers, this memory card has 400GB capacity and delivers up to 100MB/s transfer speeds. Suitable for full HD video recording and playback.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card: £43.19 £29.99

Save: £13.20: This sturdy memory card is built to withstand harsh conditions, making it perfect for photographers. It also packs a read speed of up to 95 MB/s and a write speed of up to 90 MB/s.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme SDXC Memory Card: £20.99 £15.79

Save: £5.20: Looking for a memory card with extreme speeds for burst shooting, you've found it. This memory card is ready to capture in full HD and brings to the table 60 MB/s write speeds with a transfer time of up to 90 MB/s.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra SDXC Class 10 Memory Card: £19.99 £10.19

Save: £9.80: This memory card is capable of capturing excellent video recordings and is ideally suited to mid-range point and shoot cameras. With up to 16GB it can also store plenty of pictures.View Deal

Related articles: