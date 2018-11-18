Black Friday flash sale: up to 30% off XP-Pen drawing tablets

Digital artists on the look out for a discount pen display or drawing tablet are in luck: these XP-Pen Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals slash up to 30% off the popular XP-Pen graphic drawing tablets. Bargain.

If you're not familiar with XP-Pen, the Japanese graphics tablet company has been developing pro drawing products since 2005. The company offers a decent budget alternative to more expensive Wacom options.

With these discounts, there's no better time to pick up an XP-Pen device. Listed below are the offers that really caught our eye, but there are plenty more digital art discounts over on Amazon already.

But remember: the devices we've listed below are reduced for today only, from 06:20 BST, so if you want to cash in on these lightning deals, make sure you do before 12:20 BST.

Prime members can access these deals the second they become available, but non-members will have to wait an extra 30 minutes before they can cash in.

