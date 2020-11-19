Black Friday TV deals: 55-inch Hisense TV now just £389

If you've been meaning to upgrade your TV, Black Friday is the perfect time. And with Amazon kicking the sales off early, you can now get this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV for just £389 – that's a huge £160 off!

One of the best Black Friday Amazon deals we've seen so far, this 4K Ultra HD TV features stunningly realistic picture quality and pin-sharp clarity.

There's great deals across the pond in the US too, including this 40-inch Hisense TV, now just $210 at Amazon (originally $269.99). Below you'll find full details of all these Black Friday TV deals, plus even more. For more savings across a range of products, head to our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Black Friday TV deals: UK

HISENSE 55-inch HDR Smart TV: £549 £389 at Amazon

Save £160: This 50-inch TV has a brilliant set of features, including Freeview Play HD and Alexa-capability. You'll get full connectivity with the HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports, too. We haven't seen a better price on this model.

View Deal

LG 49-inch UHD TV: £429 £399 at Amazon

Save £30: A great price for a high-spec, latest model LED TV. Complete with Freeview HD and Alexa capability, it has Ultra Surround for an immersive experience. It may not be the biggest discount, but it's a great price for a brilliant TV.



View Deal

Philips 58-Inch TV: £500 £480 at Amazon

Save £20: This deal gets you a 4K UHD LED TV Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play and three HDMI ports. Not the biggest discount, but a great price for a quality 58-inch TV.

View Deal

Black Friday TV deals: US

Hisense 40-Inch Smart TV: $270 $210 at Amazon

Save $60: If you need something smaller, this is a great deal on a quality TV. The Smart Roku TV platform is super-intuitive, it has built-in Wi-Fi, trusurround sound makes for an excellent audio experience. It's the latest model, too, so you'll be bang up to date.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch TV: $480 $260 at Best Buy

Save $120: This highly-reviewed TV comes with a brilliant discount. Enjoy stutter-free transitions and Ultra HD quality on this Toshiba 4K Fire TV. The 50-inches is generous enough to fill a large space.

View Deal

LG 65-inch Class TV: $1,100 $1000 at Best Buy

Save $200: For a big, brand-new TV, this is a great discount. It doesn't get more high-spec than this LG model, which has a great-for-gaming 120Hz refresh rate. And the 4K UHD display gives super-lifelike images and graphics.

View Deal

Read more: