Lego Black Friday deals 2020 – these are the best on the block

Black Friday is pretty much here, and we're already seeing some incredible deals on everything from MacBooks to mattresses – and everything in-between. If you know someone with Lego on their Christmas list (and if not, why not?), there are some cracking offers to be found on everyone's favourite plastic bricks.

Topping the list for us is this incredible £50 saving on a Technic app-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car at Amazon, bringing the price down from £124.99 to £74.99. There are also lots of great deals to be found on Lego Star Wars sets, as well as Lego's new DIY art posters released this year.

Lego Black Friday deals: UK

Top saving LEGO Technic app-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car: £124.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £50.00: This is an incredible saving on a Lego remote controlled rally car that connects to the Lego Technic CONTROL+ app on your smartphone. Build the car, download the app and get ready for action! DEAL ENDS: 27 November

Lego Jurassic Park: T Rex Rampage: £220 £164 at Argos

Save £56: Build and display an awesome Lego model of the original Jurassic Park's iconic gate with a fully posable T. Rex dinosaur! Includes 7 detailed, brick-built scenes inspired by the movie. A roaringly good deal. View Deal

Lego Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe DIY Poster: £114.99 £77.99 at Amazon

Save £37: Lego's new DIY art sets each include 4 different build options, and can hung using an included, brick-built art frame. Perfect for the art or DIY enthusiast in your life, Lego art sets are an ideal creative gift. You can also enjoy the same saving on The Beatles edition.

Lego Architecture Dubai Model: £54.99 £49 at Amazon

Save £6: Featuring famous landmarks including The Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, this Lego Architecture Dubai set will make a striking addition to any home or office. And at over 30% off, it's an absolute steal! View Deal

Lego Black Friday deals: US

Lego Friends Central Perk Building Kit: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12: For the Friends fan in your life, this Central Perk building kit as an absolute must. The 1,070-piece kit features all of your favourite characters, as well as brick-built lighting rigs – so you can feel like you're on set with the stars.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12: Star Wars fans can show off their loyalty to the empire with this stunningly detailed replica of a Stormtrooper Helmet. The force is strong with this 647-piece kit!

Lego Architecture San Francisco Building Kit: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10: Capture the essence of the San Francisco skyline with iconic landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge and the Transamerica Pyramid. Suitable for both kids and adults, this is the perfect way to indulge in some architectural creativity.

You can find more of the best Lego deals in your area below, and don't forget to check out our favourite Lego sets for adults.

