Black Friday tablet deals: High-end Huion Kamvas 20 drawing tablet now £125 less!

The early Black Friday tablet deals are live and there are plenty of tempting offers on Huion drawing tablets at Amazon. Particularly noteworthy is the Huion Kamvas 20 drawing tablet for £319.20. That's a £125 drop and the best price it's ever been – even beating last year's Amazon Black Friday deal by about £25.



If you're seeking a drawing tablet with an extra-large anti-glare screen and 120% sRGB colour gamut, the 19.5-inch Hulon Kamvas 20 would make a great addition to your workstation at this best-ever price. The deal ends at midnight on November 23, but don't be surprised if it makes an encore appearance Black Friday weekend (though we can't guarantee it, so act now if you want one!).



Head below for other early Black Friday deals on Huion drawing tablets across the globe, including the higher-end Kamvas Pro 13 at $80 off – a new Amazon all-time low.



Best Huion tablet deals: UK

Huion Kamvas Pro 20: £ 445 £319 at Amazon

Save £125: This sophisticated drawing tablets from Huion is now cheaper than ever before at Amazon. It comes with an eye-friendly 19.5-inch screen, a PW07 stylus and plenty of power. Plus, the 1,920 x 1,080 ensures your work looks gorgeous. Deal ends 11.45pm (GMT) 23 November



Huion Kamvas Pro 13: £261.23 £208 at Amazon

Save £52: One of Huion's most sophisticated drawing tablets is now at the best price we've seen. There's a lot to like about the Kamvas Pro 13, especially its fully laminated 13-inch anti-glare HD screen with 120% sRGB wide gamut for rich, vibrant colours. Deal ends 11.45pm (GMT) 23 November



Huion Inspiroy H1060P: £54.98 £46 at Amazon

Save £8: The Inspiroy H1060P is already on sale for £54, which down from its regular price of £80. However, click the on-page voucher to score this drawing tablet at an all-time low. This upgraded model features 12 customisable keys and ±60-degree tilt support. Deal ends 11.45pm (GMT) 23 November



Huion Inspiroy Q11K Wireless: £79.99 £63 at Amazon

Save £16: The Huion Inspiroy Q11K is a massive drawing tablet that also grants you the freedom to create from anywhere thanks to its wireless design. Pick it up today at the Amazon all-time low price. Deal ends 11.45pm (GMT) 23 November



Best Black Friday Huion tablet deals: US

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399.99 $319 at Amazon

Save $80: Click the on-page coupon to score the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 at the best price we've ever seen. This 15.6-inch drawing tablet features 6 customisable keys, a touch bar, and a fully-laminated anti-glare display so your designs aren't obstructed in any way.



Huion Inspiroy Q11K Wireless: $89.99 $71 at Amazon

Save $18: Outside of a brief deal last July, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Inspiroy Q11K wireless drawing tablet (Make sure to click the on-page coupon first.) It offers a generous 13-inch diagonal drawing surface at a value-friendly price.



Huion Kamvas Pro 13: $279.99 $239 at Amazon

Save $40: The Kamvas Pro 13 has held steady at $300 for most of this year. Clip the on-page coupon and this top-end drawing tablet can be yours at one of the best prices ever. It has 8,192 levels of sensitivity and an anti-glare screen with 120% sRGB colour gamut.



Huion Inspiroy H640P: $39.99 $33 at Amazon

Save $6: The affordable and ultra-compact Huion Inspiroy H640P drawing tablet is now within a dollar of its all-time Amazon low after on-page coupon. It's no thicker than a smartphone and features 6 customisable shortcut keys, 8,192 levels of pressure.



