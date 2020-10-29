The best Black Friday TV deals right now: Get a 65-inch TV for just $250!

Black Friday TV deals don't normally surface until well into November, but Black Friday has come early this year, and Best Buy is embracing the shopping event in full with a range of deals across various TVs. Retailers in the UK are also getting involved, with Currys offering various deals, too.

Whatever size TV you're after, there are a range of savings to be had. The biggest savings are on the more expensive TVs, such as this Samsung 75-inch, which is $500 off – now just $2,199. But there are also some really great bargains at the other end of the scale, where you can get a 65-inch Hisense TV for just $250!

We've outlined all the best early Black Friday TV deals available in both the US and the UK right now below. To keep up with all the early deals wherever you are, see our dedicated Black Friday post.

Black Friday TV deals: US

Hisense 65-inch TV: $499 $250 at Best Buy

Save $250: This Android TV has plenty to offer, and the price is more than tempting, just $250 when you buy today. It has 4K UHD resolution, DTS Virtual, X sound technology for an immersive audio experience and all the best Android apps.



Samsung 75-inch TV: $2,699 $2,199 at Best Buy

Save $500: You'll be the envy of all your friends with this 75-inch Samsung TV, which has stunning 4K quality visuals and a powerful built-in 60W speaker system. You won't need to buy a new TV in a hurry once you've got this one.

Samsung 70-inch TV: $749 $529 at Best Buy

Save $220: Experience crystal clear colours with Samsung's 70-inch smart TV. You get all your favourite next-gen apps, including Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as a 60Hz refresh rate and Alexa and Google Assistant support.

TCL 55-inch TV: $399 $199 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is a really decent price on a 4K UHD smart Android TV. This lightweight model creates a clear picture, and provides access to tons of apps. It has built-in Chromecast and 3 HDMI ports. And did we mention it costs less than $200?



Samsung 65-inch TV: $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $300: There are discounts on a range of Samsung TVs, but we think this 65-inch model is a particular bargain. There's $300 off, and you get gorgeous crisp visuals, with richer blacks and brighter whites than you'll see on lower-spec models.





LG 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600: There's a massive saving on this fantastic Smart TV from LG. It's ideal for immersive gaming, as it has NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and has built in voice control as well as tons of available apps.

Black Friday TV deals: UK

Samsung 65-inch TV: £1,499 £1,199 at Currys

Save £300: This QLED TV upscales all the content is shows, so even shows and films not filmed in 4K will be adjusted. It has rich, immersive sound thanks to Active Voice Amplifier technology, and there's now £300 in the early Black Friday sales.

LG 65-inch TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

Save £400: There's £400 off this stunning 65-inch TV , which offers clean and crisp detail and surround sound. There's Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and all the latest entertainment apps, including Disney Plus and Prime Video.



JVC 32-inch TV: £219 £179 at Currys

Save £40: This already affordable JVC TV has just got cheaper. Save £40 today on this 32-inch TV, which has built-in Freeview and voice control. It comes with a one-year guarantee and has all the entertainment apps you'll want.

