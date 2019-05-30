Build your design tech skills with this online school

Wise and knowledgeable people are never truly done learning, and Stone River eLearning believes that with a passion. That's why a Lifetime Membership will guarantee you're always expanding your skill set and knowledge base.

This online school offers 300+ courses and 2,000 hours of online learning, on topics ranging from the graphic design industry to how to develop iOS apps. Certification exams, unlimited ebooks, and even personal guidance are all a part of the one-time fee. And you'll also get in-depth guidance through courses such as Bootstrap, Unity 3D, Java, MySQL, etc.

Get Stone River eLearning: Lifetime Membership for just $59, and use the code WEEKEND60 for an extra 60% off.

Related articles: