Rare Copic marker deal is an absolute STEAL

The Black Friday 2019 weekend is here, and one of our favourite ever art supplies has had a whopping reduction courtesy of Amazon. Various sets have been on sale over the past few days, and at the moment, it's the turn of Set A of 72 Copic markers – which are down from £434 to £314 at Amazon. But you'll need to hurry if you want this deal, as it's only around for the next few hours.

Copic markers are stationery like you've never seen it before. They give you complete control to help you create your next stunning illustration. They're refillable, and have replaceable nibs, meaning that you never need to buy a Copic marker more than once. This set of 72 has dual nibs – one medium broad and one super brush – and will last a lifetime. We don't expect this incredible deal to hang around for long, so snap it up while you can.

