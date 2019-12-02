Cheap Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday bundle deal is an absolute STEAL

The Surface Pro 7 was released in October this year, much to the delight of Microsoft and Windows users. However if you'd told us then the shiny new device would play a major part in the Cyber Monday sales just a month later, well, we'd have thought it wildly optimistic. But the incredible news is the past 24 hours has seen a number of excellent Surface Pro bundle deals directly from Microsoft and Best Buy, which have got to be some of the best yet.

The Surface Pro device has become hugely popular among the creative community in recent years. Able to run the full-fat version of Windows, the new Surface Pro is one of the best on-the-go laptops, offering the ability to run creative software without issue, all on a stunning PixelSense Display supporting the Surface Pen and touch.

So if you've had your eye on the Surface Pro, there's never been a better time to invest. No matter what your power or storage needs, there's a brilliant Surface Pro Cyber Monday offer here for you. There's also more deals to be had on the rest of the Surface range, details of which can be found on our dedicated Microsoft Cyber Monday article.

Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover | i3 | 128GB SSD: $959 $599

Save $280: Who'd have thought you'd be able to bag a shiny new Surface Pro 7 for less than $600? Well, you can, but not for long. Hurry before this amazing offer ends!

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover | i5 | 128GB SSD: $1,029 $799

Save $230: The next spec up on the ladder, this Surface Pro 7 model has just a good an offer with over $200 knocked off the retail price. More power and more storage for less, what more could you want? View Deal

Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover | i5 | 256GB SSD: $1,329 $999

Save $330: Another notch up and we're seeing even more impressive savings. This i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD spec Surface Pro 7 bundle currently has a whopping $330 knocked off the retail price. Go, go, go!

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover | i7 | 512GB SSD: $2058.99 $1,699

Save $360: If it's a top spec device you're after, Surface Pro 7 deals don't come much better than this. All the power you need, the type cover and tons of storage, all for under $1,700. Bargain. View Deal

Need some software to go with your new Surface Pro 7? We've got you covered...

Save 40% on Adobe CC All Apps plan: $29.99 (was $52.99) / £30.34 (was £49.94)

Adobe has extended it's impressive sale this Cyber Monday, offering an impressive 40% off its All Apps plan. Get access to Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and much more for almost half the price!View Deal

Not in the US? You can still take advantage of some great Surface Pro 7 deals. Here are the best prices in your area: