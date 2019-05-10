Craft eye-catching pictures with this photo editor

Ready to get the most out of your photos? Hydra Pro HDR Editor For Mac lets you merge multiple exposures to craft the perfect photograph, creating beautiful images from your snaps in the process. And though it typically retails for $49.99, Hydra Pro HDR Editor is currently on sale for just $29.99. That's 40% off the usual price.

Hydra Pro HDR Editor works by merging multiple photos with different exposure settings to help create an image that truly does justice to the scene you captured.

Would you rather take matters into your own hands when it comes to photo editing? Hydro Pro HDR lets you push contrasts to make photos more dramatic and evoke different emotions. Just choose how hands on you'd like to be - there's both manual and automatic image alignment, ghost handling and real-time tone mapping.

Once you're done, check out the advanced comparison tool to see how far you've come and compare your result against the original picture. Then check out the blazingly fast rendering to various outfit file types and colour spaces, and enjoy the fruits of Hydra Pro HDR Editor's labor.

Create eye-catching HDR images in just a few clicks thanks to Hydro Pro HDR Editor For Mac. This innovative tool is available for just $29.99 now.

