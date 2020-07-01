Create incredible 2D and 3D animated characters

If you're eager to hone in on creating and designing meticulous 3D and 2D creations, you've come to the right place. Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software – compatible with both Windows and Mac – brings you endless possibilities for optimising animated modelling. Best yet, you can get the program today with 77 per cent off.

Rated 4.5/5 stars on iOS stores, this in-demand software is taking the art of human figure animation to new heights. Designed specifically for creating incredibly lifelike human characters, Poser Pro will teach you everything you need to create 3D characters for web, print, games and storyboards. And our character design guide will help you out, too.

Finesse your craft

The software will get you started designing and making human and animal models right away, enabling artists of all levels to finesse their craft. With final output styles including photorealism, sketch, cartoon, silhouette, comic book mode, and so much more, you'll be able to find the right tools to get your character ready for its big reveal.

With pre-rigged figures available in all shapes and sizes, you'll be able to bring your creations to life with a library containing thousands of character features. Choose from various poses, morphs, clothing, hair, accessories, and more to get you started and then move on to the drag-and-drop distinct body and facial features. Once you've achieved the characteristics you want in your animation, you'll be able to add in lighting and rendering that produce high-quality artistic effects.

Take on any type of manipulation you have in mind and create the character of your dreams with automatic keyframe creation, lip-syncing, a walking simulator, and more. The possibilities are endless. Plus, you'll get automatic software updates, making this lifetime access software a great addition to your creative process for years to come.

Typically priced at $350, you can get the Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows and Mac today for only $79.99 – that's almost 80 per cent off. Take your 3D animation skills to the next level today, and start creating striking human and animal creations to add to your personal or professional design projects.

