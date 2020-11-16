Black Friday monitor deals: Snap up a 22-inch Dell monitor for just £63!

With all the major retailers ignoring the usual Black Friday rule book this year, it's no surprise that Dell has started releasing its Black Friday deals a couple weeks before the official weekend event. And with deals like this 22-inch Dell monitor for only £64, down from £100, or this stunning Dell UltraSharp 27-inch monitor for £297 down from £371, we glad of it.

Below we've picked the best Dell monitor Black Friday deals in the UK and the US –whether you're looking for a main, 4K, monitor, or you're after a secondary set up, we've got you covered.

We've also put together a list of the best Dell monitors, and be sure to explore our wider pick of the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals too, as they come in thick and fast.

The best Black Friday Dell monitor deals: UK

Dell 22-inch monitor: £100 £63 at Dell (save £37)

This monitor is perfect for a secondary screen around the house, and at nearly half the original price, it's a bargain to boot. It has a full HD 1920 x 1080 display, with rich, accurate colours for all your media-viewing needs.

Dell 4K 27-inch: £655 £524 at Dell (save £131)

This UltraSharp 4K 27-inch monitor boasts glorious true colour reproduction, with a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours. And its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with its high pixel density of 163ppi, will give you four times the detail of a Full HD. And it has USB-C connectivity, so you can charge devices from it too.

Dell 27-inch monitor: £371 £297 at Dell (save £74)

Much like the above deal, but not a 4K monitor, you can get this 27-inch monitor for under £300. Don't be fooled! This QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor still shows fantastic, rich colours, and with its stylish design, it'll work as either a secondary or primary monitor.

The best Black Friday Dell monitor deals: US

Dell UltraSharp 24-inch monitor: $330 $130 at Dell (save $200)

This 24-inch monitor is LED-backlit, and comes with a native resolution of 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz. It also has USB 3.0 connectivity. Overall, it's a high-performance monitor that looks stunning.And the best thing? There's a massive $200 off it right now!

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch monitor: $500 $360 at Dell (save $140)

Much like the above monitor, this is LED-backlit, but with a bigger native resolution of 2560 x 1440 @ 60 hz, and a 27-inch screen. With a colour support of 16.7 million colours, and its USB 3.0 hub, it'll make for an ideal primary monitor for work and play.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved: $960 $720 at Dell (save $240)

This curved, USB-C monitor will charge other devices while you use it, but the main pull is the immersive, LED-edgelight, 21:9, 3440 x 1440 at 60Hz resolution screen. This is perfect for gamers, of anyone who likes more room to work.

Not seen anything you're interested in? Here are some more fantastic Dell monitor deals wherever you are around the world...

