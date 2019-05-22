Design games for a living with this bundle

Want to design video games for a living, rather than simply playing them? The School of Game Design will set a great foundation for your career as a game developer. Best of all, it's only $59 – that's 99% off the regular price.

The School of Game Design features a huge library of training videos, so you can learn from expert instructors at your own pace. That means being able to set your own schedule, whether you're learning the very basics of game design or practicing advanced techniques using Unity 3D.

You'll master the coding secrets behind computer modelling, animation techniques, and digital artistry, and you'll learn the essential skills necessary to make it as a game developer. Thousands of dollars of game art and textures – royalty-free – are also at your fingertips, to help you create your very own games.

Get the School of Game Design for the low price of just $59.

Related articles: