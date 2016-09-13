Download files for 3D World 221

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 221, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy .

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: amy.hennessey@futurenet.com

Pluralsight video course: Creating a character in 3ds Max

Get this free six-hour video course from Pluralsight

Characters are a critical part of any movie or games pipeline and are a really popular area of study for artists. Character creation can be a tricky thing to pick up, and modelling will be your first step before adding flair with posing and textures later on. In this easy-to-follow guide from Joshua, he talks about some of the specific challenges facing artists as they build characters in 3ds Max.

You’ll learn concepts like facial topology, working from reference, and keeping a clean scene. The course also covers common modelling techniques from polygon box and edge modeling, to working with splines. By the end of this six-hour course, you’ll have the knowledge and experience you need to begin creating your own custom CG characters.

Find the video course here.

Artist Showcase

This month's showcase includes this sci-fi spaceship

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Download your files here (44.3MB)

Tutorial: Master powerful portraits in ZBrush

Michaela Hybelova gives tips on speeding up your workflow when creating an expressive and powerful character in ZBrush

Download your files here (37.8MB)

Download your videos here (1.4GB)

Tutorial: Make floating bubbles with Houdini 16

Artists from SideFX share how to make a bubble using Houdini 16 Solid Objects tools

Download your files here (66.2MB)

Tutorial: Create a sci-fi samurai

Oskars Dzenis explains his pipeline for creating a sci-fi samurai character

Download your files and videos here (16.3MB)

Tutorial: Craft a plant in flower using cinema 4d

Cinema 4d's versatile hair system does more than just locks. Joseph Herman shares how it can be used to make a plant.

Download your files here (176.2MB)

Speed sculpt characters in Blender

Yanal Sosak shares his process for creating playful character concepts in Blender, and at speed

Download your files and video here (2.2GB)

Artist Q&A: CG art problems solved

Our CG artists solve your problems

This month our team of artists explain how to control variable hair length using cinema4d, how to enhance your 3d renders, check your zbrush models in real-time engine and create a car paint material. Download the video tips and files to follow these tutorials.

Download your files and video here (130.3MB)