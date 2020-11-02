Early Black Friday offer: Cheap Amazon Kindle deal is live NOW

Now, more than ever, we all need a bit of escapism, and there's nothing like a good book to do just that. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon has reduced its popular Kindle device to just £49.99 – that's an impressive 29% off!

With millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks available, a Kindle would make for a wonderful Christmas present or treat for yourself. After all, who doesn't enjoy reading a good graphic design book, right?

With adjustable lighting and the ability to run off a single charge for weeks, this is the ideal choice for digital bookworms who like to take their reading with them wherever they go. What's more, with Audible, you're ready to start listening to your favourite stories – just plug in your best wireless headphones and you're good to go.

Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save £40: A brilliant gift for any little budding bookworms, the Kindle Kids Edition is currently almost half price. The device comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, plus one year access to Amazon Kids+, with over a thousand books.



View Deal

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon UK

Save £60: If money isn't an issue, you might want to splash out on a Kindle Oasis. The superior model is waterproof, features a 7-inch 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite display and adjustable warm light to shift the screen shade from white to amber.



View Deal

Related articles: