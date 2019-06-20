99p Echo Dot deal in EPIC Amazon Prime Day teaser

The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect way to bring Amazon's Alexa smart assistant into your home or studio. With the voice activated device, creators can play music, control smart devices, and message other Echo device users. The Echo Dot is a handy way to stay on top of things without having to take yourself away from your work.

What's more, it's budget-friendly as far as voice assistants go. And in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019, we've seen the price of the Echo Dot drop drastically. Usually you would expect to pay £49.99 for the Echo Dot, and if you were lucky enough to pick up a Black Friday bargain you might have snapped it up for £30.

However no deal we've seen compares to this incredible discount, which sees Amazon offering the Echo Dot for just 99p. This beats previous Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen hands down, and chances are the Echo Dot won't be this cheap again when Amazon Prime Day comes along.

To get your ridiculously cheap Echo Dot, you will need to sign up for the Amazon Apple Music Unlimited Family plan, which costs £14.99 a month. After your free trial ends, and you make your first £14.99 payment, you will then be sent instructions on how to claim your 99p Echo Dot. Once you've got it, you're free to cancel your Amazon Music account if you want. This means that the 99p deal and the single month's payment have bagged you an Echo Dot and a month's worth of music for just £15.98.

Keep in mind that this offer runs until Monday 24 June 09.00 BST. That means you've only got a few days to grab this bargain voice assistant. And with the offer only running while stocks last, you'll want to move fast if you don't want to miss it.

And if you want to browse more voice assistants, check out our ultimate guide to all Amazon devices.

Amazon Echo Dot | Was £49.99 | Now £0.99 (£15.98 in total)

How to claim your Amazon Echo Dot for 99p:

1. Sign in to your Amazon account.

2. Visit www.amazon.co.uk/l/16485299031 .

3. Follow the instructions on the page to register for your promotional code. You will receive an e-mail with instructions within 7 days of registering for the promotion.

4. Once you have received your code via e-mail, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/echodot .

5. Add a single Echo Dot device to your basket, and at checkout add the promotional code to receive your Echo Dot for £0.99.View Deal

Read more: