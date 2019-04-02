Edit videos easily with this user-friendly software

Video editing software can be intimidating, which is why choosing the best video editing software is vital. Movavi Video Suite 18 For Windows is as a user-friendly platform that can turn you into an amateur filmmaker in no time. Though it typically retails for $79.95, it’s currently on sale for $49.

Movavi Video Suite 18 For Windows lets you create professional-looking movies and slideshows right on your home computer. There's no experience required, though your masterpieces will look like they were edited by the pros. This platform lets you do it all – from video editing to media conversion to screen recording.

Take advantage of slow motion, reverse, chroma key and the other cool effects Movavi has to offer. There are over 160 filters that you can apply, while unnecessary elements can be deleted with ease. Preserve your family memories by burning discs and digitising VHS tapes, or if you'd like to make a video without footage, just create a slideshow using your old family photographs.

Become your family's resident film editor today! Pick up Movavi Video Suite 18 For Windows today for just $49 here.

