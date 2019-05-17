Fancy a career in film?

If you dream of working in film, but don't have the bank account to fund film school, listen up! Adobe After Effects: The Complete Motion Graphics Course is a great stepping stone to carving a career path in the visual effects industry. And right now you can get it for the bargain price of just $18 – that's a huge 93% off!

Action scenes couldn't happen without the team of motion graphics and video effects artists working hard behind the scenes. If you dream of becoming part of that movie magic, this course is a great place to start.

You'll learn how to add layer and work with transform tools, how to create unique shapes with motion and how to use masks, mask animations and 3D layers and animations. The best part? Pay just this once – after that there's no expensive tuition to pay or an inconvenient class to attend. Work at your own pace, whenever suits your schedule. And when you've finished, you can put your skills to the test with some of these top After Effects tutorials.

Get these informative 10 hours of content teaching you to work with Adobe After Effects: The Complete Motion Graphics Course for just $18 here.

