Fujifilm X-T100 price hits record low for Prime Day

If you're on the hunt for a smart new camera, but aren't too fussed about having the latest, shiny new model, you're in luck. The Fujifilm X-T100 is the company's entry level mirrorless camera, which boasts brilliant specs that will be more than enough for most users.

Today, in one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen, the Fujifilm X-T100 price has dropped to a record low, currently available for just £429 brand new. That's a huge £190 saving on this quality model.

What's so good about this particular camera? Let us explain...

The Fujifilm X-T2 has a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, meaning it produces stunning stills. It can also record 4K video at 30fps, and the option to capture footage in full HD at 100fps for super-slow-motion movies. There's a high-resolution electronic viewfinder and intuitive swivelling three-inch touchscreen so you can nail all those selfies. It really is the ideal companion for creative everyday photography. If you'd like to compare it to your other options, then don't miss our post on the best cameras for creatives.

Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera: £619 £429

Save 31%: This £190 discount takes the Fujifilm X-T100 price to a record low. This brilliant camera is packed with easy-to-use features to really bring out your creative side. Hurry, at this price, stocks won't last long.

If you're in the UK and looking for a more pro model, there's a pretty sweet deal to be had on the Fujifilm X-T2 camera body from Amazon, it's down from £999 to £884, and with a lens included, costs £1,190, down from £1,349.

Fujifilm X-T2 camera body £999 £699 at Amazon

Save £300: Get a mirrorless Fujifilm X-T2 camera for less than £700 with this deal from Amazon. This camera comes with or without a lens, you can get it with a lens for just £949 (down from £1349).

