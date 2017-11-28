Get a MacBook Air for less than $500 with this Cyber Monday deal

This year's Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of great deals to make the most of if you know where to look – including this astonishing offer on a refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $419.95, which goes to show It's not only the latest devices on offer.

Slashing a whopping 57% off the Apple MacBook Air 11.6-inch RRP, this eBay deal is a great place to pick up a powerful device refurbished to manufacturer specifications.

Complete with an 11.6-inch screen, Wi Fi connectivity, and an Intel HD Graphics 4000 card, this MacBook Air is a cost-effective way to either pick up your first Apple laptop or expand your collection - so make sure you don't let this Cyber Monday offer pass you by.

Save 57% on an Apple MacBook Air for Cyber Monday 2017

You can also find some of the latest deals on a 2017 MacBook Air below – our tool scans the latest advertised prices from a range of retailers, to help you find a good price for the gear you want. If it's a MacBook you're after, take a look at our best MacBook Cyber Monday deals article – you never know, there still may be some live deals to be had.

