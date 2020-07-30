Get certified in the latest updates for Adobe CC for only $34

If you've been thinking about ways to continue your creative education this year, you've come to the right place. It's never too late to continue learning and finesse your personal and professional objectives. Brush up on the design skills you've wanted to refine with The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle, now 97% off.

For more brilliant Adobe content, see our Photoshop tutorials roundup, or InDesign tutorials list. If you don't yet have Adobe's apps, see how you can download Photoshop, and download Illustrator here.

Get more out of the programs you use

With 60 hours of content and hundreds of tutorials, this updated Adobe CC bundle is the perfect way to get more out of the programs you already use or are interested in learning to use. The 8-course package is geared toward various levels of experience, so no matter where your degree of expertise stands, you're bound to advance and master your skills in Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator, Lightroom, After Effects, and more. One of the best parts of the bundle includes a certification upon completion, making it a valuable asset to add to your résumé and portfolio and giving you an edge on the competition.

With seemingly endless amounts of lessons, you'll get the guidance you need to build your design portfolio with the latest updates in motion graphics, logo design, user interface design, photography, and so much more. This popular bundle is available 24/7, allowing you to come back and visit when you need to reference a specific tool or need a spark of inspiration for your latest project. Take your content to the next level, explore the latest updates on tool panels for each program, and even learn how to maximise your creative workflow to save you precious time. You'll be exposed to real-life exercises that test your understanding of the content, empowering you to put what you learn into practice.

While lifetime access to this bundle is priced at almost $2,000, The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle is currently price-dropped to only $34 – that's 97 per cent off. It's certainly a great way to learn the latest in design artistry, and continue to grow your career in 2020.

Read more: