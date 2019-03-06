Get Clip Studio Paint Pro for less than $30

Digital artists, listen up! We have some software that will up your creative game – Clip Studio Paint Pro, the successor to Manga Studio. This all-in-one digital art software typically retails for $59.99, but it's currently on sale for $29.99 here.

Clip Studio Paint Pro is counted on by over four million illustrators, comic artists and creators all over the world thanks to its new and improved features. Draw your comics, cartoons and manga with the complete suite of creative tools for digital drawing and painting.

Clip Studio Paint Pro gives you access to more than 10,000 free downloadable brushes, tones, 3D models and other cool content to make sure your wildest creative dreams can become reality. You can utilise the 3D models and 3D drawing figures, and then integrate with Photoshop (get Adobe Creative Cloud here) and other creative software for all your artistic needs. And rest assured, if you have any issues, you have access to free tech support at any time.

What are you waiting for? Start creating today with Clip Studio Paint Pro for just $29.99.

