GitHub 2019 report reveals the most popular language (for the 6th year running)

GitHub – the world's largest developer platform – is a barometer of what's happening in the world of web development. Its recently released 2019 The State of the Octoverse report offers insight into how developers are using the GitHub platform and what trends have emerged across web development over the last year.

The report reveals that 10 million new developers joined the GitHub community in the last year, taking its total membership to over 40 million. Another 44 million code repositories were created on the platform, and year-on-year more contributors (who are making plenty of open source projects) are coming from outside the US.

The most popular languages of the year also get a mention. Topping the charts – and number one for the sixth year in a row – is the old developer favourite, JavaScript. Getting to grips with vanilla JS is not always easy, but there are plenty of great JavaScript APIs out there that can help kickstart any project.

Charging up into the second place is Python, a general purpose, high-level language for developing desktop apps, websites and web apps. This is used by a lot of big name brands such as Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Netflix, so it's not really surprising.



The report also reveals that schools are a key player in bringing on the next generation of developers and GitHub is playing its part. Thirty-one thousand teachers have used GitHub in their courses to teach real-world developer workflows, with 1.7 million students having learnt to code on GitHub – an impressive increase of 55 per cent on the previous year. This is probably driven by the free GitHub Student Developer Pack.

To get more insight check out the complete report here.

Learn to build better JavaScript at the generateJS conference (Image credit: Future / Toa Heftiba, Unsplash)

Join us in April 2020 with our lineup of JavaScript superstars at GenerateJS – the conference helping you build better JavaScript. Book now at generateconf.com

Read more: