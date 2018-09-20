Grow your developer skills with these courses

Even if you're done with school, that doesn't mean you have to stop learning. After all, learning is a journey that never ends. Keep educating yourself with Stone River eLearning: Lifetime Membership.

This unlimited lifetime subscription gives you access to 170 courses and 2,000 hours of learning. Covered topics include everything from web programming to 3D animation, and you can even learn programming languages such as Python and MySQL. You'll also get the added benefits of personal guidance on what to learn, as well as certification exams, which usually cost at least $50 each.

Advance your career, or build your hobbies, with Stone River eLearning: Lifetime Membership. It's yours for only $59.

Related articles: