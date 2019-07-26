How to become a UX expert

Good web design is imperative to attracting users to your site, but in order to keep them when they arrive, you have to make sure the user experience is spot on too. When it comes to creating an excellent website, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) go hand-in-hand.

The UI & UX Design Bootcamp is an online training course that will teach you how to build digital products that both look and work beautifully. Across six lessons and over 39 hours of premium content, you'll get to grips with what makes the world's most visited websites tick.

The training covers everything from UX and UI basics and essential design principles, to how to design apps from start to finish and top tips for creating habit-forming products. And if you're in need of some resources to help you along, check out our round-up of the best UX tools from around the web.

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect from the UI & UX Design Bootcamp course:

Mobile User Experience: The Complete Guide to Mobile

This course covers the design process involved in building mobile apps that not only look great, but work beautifully too. You'll be introduced to the design principles and considerations behind the world's most popular apps, get to grips with understanding users' specific needs and testing designs that resonate with them and run usability tests to find the design that would get people hooked. To fortify your learning, you also get to ask questions and consult the instructor on course material.

How to build habit-forming products

This two-hour course revolves around mastering the art of building a successful product with an active user base. Instructed by Hooked: A Guide to Building Habit-Forming Products author Nir Eyal, you'll explore habit formation principles and how they can be applied to the design process, as well as comprehend common design patterns of popular digital products. You'll also learn how to optimise products for user retention and get acquainted with the Hook Model, a framework that highlights the design components that influence user behaviour.

Become a Senior UX Design Strategist

Want a career as a UX professional? This course will equip you with the knowledge and skills to build a successful UX consulting career. In the three-hour lesson, you'll get an overview of UX strategy fundamentals, learn how to develop and streamline a UX strategy, and acquire tips on how to lead a design team. You'll also get to master essential skills like interviewing users, developing projects from start to finish, and a whole lot more.

A value of $995, you can now get the UI & UX Design Bootcamp on sale for $39 – that's a whopping 96% off the retail price!

Read more: