Get your free Amazon Prime account in time for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, and that can only mean one thing – it's time to get primed. Amazon finally revealed recently that the event will take place on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 October, so you can expect a bonanza of brilliant bargains next week, from laptops to Lego (and pretty much everything in between).

In order to get all the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Which, we're pleased to say, doesn't have to cost you anything. With a 30-day free trial, you can cancel at any time without payment being taken. If you've already got an account, head over to our Amazon Prime Day 2020 page for a constantly updated roundup of the best deals. And if you haven't, here's how to sign up for free.

How to get Amazon Prime free for 30 days

Every new Amazon Prime customer gets a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime – which gives you plenty of time to bag all the bargains you want as part of Prime Day next week, before sitting back to enjoy a month of all Amazon Prime's other benefits. These include next-day delivery on tons of products, as well as access to Amazon's streaming services, Prime Video and Prime Music. After the free trial, membership costs $119/£79 per year, or $12.99/£7.99 per month.

Amazon Prime membership | 30 day free trial

Haven't become a Prime member yet? If you want to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to get a Prime membership, either by starting your 30-day free trial and then $7.99/£7.99 a month after that.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2020

According to an April article by Reuters, the decision to delay Amazon Prime Day this year (it's usually a summer event) meant the company has led to a huge backlog of extra devices – so we can perhaps expect to see the biggest discounts across the Amazon device board that we've yet seen.

It's been a difficult year for small businesses, and Amazon Prime Day 2020 will see a special focus on the site's smaller sellers. “After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses," said Doug Gurr, Amazon's UK Country Manager. "We're excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs in the UK, whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes.”

Of course, Amazon will almost certainly push its own products and Alexa-compatible products. Last year, items including the Microsoft Surface Pro, Apple iPad Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud, memory cards and more all saw significant reductions, with some prices dropping to a record low. Don't miss our dedicated Apple Prime Day deals and Amazon Surface Pro articles for all the best offers from these tech giants.

