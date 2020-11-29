Get 15-inch HP Pavilion for only $399, in new Cyber Monday deal

If you're after a 15-inch laptop that can handle your creative workload, we've got a deal for you. Right now, there's a Cyber Monday laptop deal on the ever-popular HP Pavilion, cutting its price down from $599.99 to $399.99, saving you a tidy $200. It's a cracking laptop with a AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and roomy 256GB SSD.
And there are more HP Cyber Monday laptop deals to be had. Below we've highlighted our favourites ($990 off the HP EliteBook 840 G7 anyone?!). Head over to our dedicated page if you want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
HP Pavilion 15:
$599.99 $399.99 at HP
Save $200: This ever-popular HP Pavilion laptop comes with a 15.6" diagonal HD display, 8GB RAM and 256GB solid state drive. It has the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and runs Windows 10 Home 64. And currently has $200 off.
View Deal
HP Pavilion 13:
$729.99 $519.99 at HP
Save $210: This 13-inch HP Pavilion laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and runs Windows 10 Home 64. It's a popular, ultra-portable laptop. (The reason it's more expensive than the above 15-inch laptop is the Intel processor.)
HP EliteBook 840 G7:
$1,650 $660 at HP
Save $990: This HP laptop runs Windows 10 Home, and has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and boasts a beautiful 14-inch FHD display. With nearly a thousand dollars off, this is a fantastic business laptop Black Friday deal.
View Deal
HP Laptop:
$819.99 $769.99 at HP
Save $50: This 15.6-inch HP laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It runs Windows 10 Home 64, and has an all-day battery life. And right now, you can get a modest $50 off the asking price.
View Deal
Not seen what you're looking for yet? Have a look at these other great laptop deals, wherever you're based in the world...
Related articles: