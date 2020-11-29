Get 15-inch HP Pavilion for only $399, in new Cyber Monday deal

If you're after a 15-inch laptop that can handle your creative workload, we've got a deal for you. Right now, there's a Cyber Monday laptop deal on the ever-popular HP Pavilion, cutting its price down from $599.99 to $399.99, saving you a tidy $200. It's a cracking laptop with a AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and roomy 256GB SSD.

And there are more HP Cyber Monday laptop deals to be had. Below we've highlighted our favourites ($990 off the HP EliteBook 840 G7 anyone?!). Head over to our dedicated page if you want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

HP Pavilion 15: $599.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $200: This ever-popular HP Pavilion laptop comes with a 15.6" diagonal HD display, 8GB RAM and 256GB solid state drive. It has the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and runs Windows 10 Home 64. And currently has $200 off.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 13: $729.99 $519.99 at HP

Save $210: This 13-inch HP Pavilion laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and runs Windows 10 Home 64. It's a popular, ultra-portable laptop. (The reason it's more expensive than the above 15-inch laptop is the Intel processor.)



HP EliteBook 840 G7: $1,650 $660 at HP

Save $990: This HP laptop runs Windows 10 Home, and has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and boasts a beautiful 14-inch FHD display. With nearly a thousand dollars off, this is a fantastic business laptop Black Friday deal.

View Deal

HP Laptop: $819.99 $769.99 at HP

Save $50: This 15.6-inch HP laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It runs Windows 10 Home 64, and has an all-day battery life. And right now, you can get a modest $50 off the asking price.

View Deal

Not seen what you're looking for yet? Have a look at these other great laptop deals, wherever you're based in the world...

Other great Black Friday laptop deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 14 hrs 24 mins 10 secs HP 14a 14" Chromebook -... Currys PC World £249 View Deal HP Chromebook 14-db0000na 14"... Amazon Prime £374.32 View Deal HP Chromebook 14-da0000na... JD Williams £549.99 View Deal Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Apple MacBook Pro 16"... Apple UK £2,399 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Related articles: