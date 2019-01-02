The best HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 deals in 2019

Image 1 of 11 HP ZBook Studio 360 G5 image gallery (swipe left on mobile) Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

This is the most powerful convertible PC laptop ever made – and it's brilliant for creatives.

Model: ZBook Studio x360 mobile workstation | Processor: 8th Gen Intel quad-core Core i5 - six-core Core i7 and Xeon E3 | RAM: Up to 32GB of DDR4-2667 | Hard drive: Up to 5TB | Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) - 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS antiglare touchscreen (DreamColor option with 100% Adobe RGB available) | Graphics: Intel UHD graphics 6301 - Nvidia Quadro P1000 (4GB, GDDR5 RAM) | OS: Windows 10 | Ports: 2xUSB 3.0, 2xThunderbolt3, 1xHDMI 2.0, 1x SD card slot, 1x Headphone/mic | Size: (h)1.87cm x (w)3.60cm x (d)2.54cm | Weight: 2.22kg

Insanely bright 4K screen

360° hinge gives five configurations

Great Wacom-made stylus

Expensive

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is the most powerful convertible PC laptop ever made, according to HP. The specs are certainly impressive: designed with creatives in mind, the laptop boasts 8th-gen Intel Core and Xeon chips, Nvidea Quadro P1000 graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

Thanks to its 360-degree hinge – which lets the laptop backflip all the way around to become a tablet or used in tent orientation – it’s incredibly flexible. And HP says the 15.6-inch 4K screen is the brightest out there too, claiming its 20 per cent brighter than a MacBook Pro and 50 per cent brighter than the Dell XPS models. Working in sunlight outdoors or near the office window is also no problem with smooth anti-glare technology.

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5’s connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB-C and one HDMI; while battery life is pegged at a seriously impressive 16 hours. We’d take that with a pinch or two of salt, but we’re loving that a mere 30 minutes of charging will have you back up to 50 per cent battery.

HP has gone all-out to appeal to designers, artists, video and photo editors, and architects with this backflipping convertible PC. (If you’re using the mobile workstation for design, illustration or editing work, make sure you to choose the option with the excellent Wacom AES pen.)

