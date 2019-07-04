Epic Prime Day teaser: Save £140 on this pro graphics tablet

Amazon is kicking off the retail party early with one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can get this quality Huion Kamvas Pro 20 graphics tablet for just £337.40, that's a whopping £144.60 off the retail price. A saving of 30%, you won't currently find the Kamvas Pro 20 cheaper anywhere else – but you'll have to be quick, this epic deal ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).

Makers of some of the best drawing tablets, Huion is renowned for making quality products. And the Kamvas Pro 20 is no exception, featuring a 19.5-inch, HD display, with a working area of up to 434.88 x 238.68mm. The tablet comes complete with a PW500 digital pen, which features 8192 levels of pen pressure, is battery-free and support 60 degrees of tilt recognition. Customisable hot keys for both left- and right-handed users complete its key features.

HUION KAMVAS Pro 20 Graphics Tablet: £482 £337.40

Save £144.60 (30%): One of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far, you can currently get the Huion Kamvas Pro, complete with PW500 digital pen, for less than £350. Hurry, offer ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).View Deal

If the Kamvas Pro 20 doesn't quite meet your needs, there's even more good news. Huion has a number of other tablets in its range, which are also heavily discounted today. Take a look below at the deals currently on offer, and bag yourself a shiny new graphics tablet at a bargain price!

HUION KAMVAS Pro 12 Graphic Tablet: £252.99 £174.72

Save £78.27 (31%): The Kamvas Pro 20's smaller sibling, this quality tablet can do everything it's larger counterpart can, just on a smaller scale. And that includes the price too. A great tablet for on the go, and right now a bargain to boot! Offer ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).

HUION KAMVAS PRO 22 Graphics Tablet: £483.69 £619.99

Save £136.30 (22%): Alternatively, if bigger is better, the P20's bigger sibling is also reduced. Again, it can do everything its siblings can, only with the added benefit of a beautiful big 21.5-inch screen. Offer ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).View Deal

Huion INSPIROY Q11K Graphics Tablet: £72.99 £57.32

Save £15.67 (21%): This entry level graphics tablet is perfect for anyone getting started in digital art. Ideal for digital drawing, painting, editing and sketching, the INSPIROY Q11K includes a stylus with 8,192 pressure levels and a large working area to use it on. Offer ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).View Deal

HUION KAMVAS GT-191 Graphics Tablet: £349.99 £281.40

Save £68.59 (20%): The Kamvas GT-191 is a great for new digital artists, offering everything you need to create show-stopping art. It's slightly less expensive than the Pro 20, which reflected in the stylus included, which, unlike the battery-free PW500 pen, is rechargeable. Offer ends tonight at 11:55pm (BST).View Deal

